Congo-Kinshasa: 11th Ebola Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Declared Over

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
[WHO] Brazzaville/Kinshasa -- Today marks the end of the 11th Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), nearly six months after the first cases were reported in Equateur Province. The outbreak took place in communities scattered across dense rain forests as well as crowded urban areas, creating logistical challenges. These were surmounted due to the leadership of the government and local communities, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners.
