Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congo-Kinshasa: 11th Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo Declared Over

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
[WHO] Brazzaville/Kinshasa -- Today marks the end of the 11th Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), nearly six months after the first cases were reported in Equateur Province. The outbreak took place in communities scattered across dense rain forests as well as crowded urban areas, creating logistical challenges. These were surmounted due to the leadership of the government and local communities, supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Congo-Kinshasa: 11th Ebola Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Declared Over

 [WHO] Brazzaville/Kinshasa -- Today marks the end of the 11th Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), nearly six months after the first...
allAfrica.com

Democratic Republic of Congo declares end to Ebola outbreak

Democratic Republic of Congo declares end to Ebola outbreak The Democratic Republic of the Congo has declared an end to its 11th Ebola outbreak, nearly six months after cases were reported. The end of the outbreak in the...
WorldNews Also reported by •UpworthyNYTimes.comCBC.caIndian ExpressTerra Daily

Congo-Kinshasa: Latest Ebola Outbreak Is Declared Over, With Lessons for Covid-19

 [UN News] An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus disease in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is over, the government announced on Wednesday, after a five-month...
allAfrica.com