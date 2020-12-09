Ethiopia: Prime Minister's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () [allAfrica] A day after Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali announced that federal government forces had taken full control of Mekelle, the capital of Tigray Regional State, following three weeks of fierce fighting against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), he made an extraordinary speech to Parliament on the build-up to the war.
