Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ethiopia: Govt Forces in Tigray Admit Shooting At UN Staffers

allAfrica.com Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
[DW] Ethiopia's government has said its forces engaged a UN humanitarian team after it failed to stop at checkpoints in country's restive north. The government has insisted on taking the lead in coordinating aid deliveries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CNN uncovers reality for refugees on the Ethiopia-Sudan border [Video]

CNN uncovers reality for refugees on the Ethiopia-Sudan border

CNN hears testimony from refugees at the Sudan-Ethiopia border, all of whom say they were targeted because of their Tigray ethnicity. CNN also heard from a member of the Tigray People’s Liberation..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:52Published
Tigray conflict: Ethiopian federal forces hunt for TPLF leaders [Video]

Tigray conflict: Ethiopian federal forces hunt for TPLF leaders

The Ethiopian government launched a manhunt on Sunday for the leaders of the northern region of Tigray after announcing military operations were complete.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender [Video]

Ethiopia gives Tigray 72 hours to surrender

Tigrayan forces have destroyed the airport serving a town claimed by Ethiopia as one of the world's oldest centers of Christianity. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Ethiopia government admits forces shot at UN team trying to access refugee camp in Tigray

 Ethiopia's government says its security forces shot at and detained UN staffers trying to reach part of the embattled Tigray region.
SBS

Ethiopian forces in Tigray admit shooting at UN staffers

 Ethiopia's government has said its forces engaged a UN humanitarian team after it failed to stop at checkpoints in country's restive north. The government has...
Deutsche Welle

Ethiopia’s forces shoot at, detain UN staffers in Tigray
Chicago S-T