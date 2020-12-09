Ethiopia: Govt Forces in Tigray Admit Shooting At UN Staffers
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
[DW] Ethiopia's government has said its forces engaged a UN humanitarian team after it failed to stop at checkpoints in country's restive north. The government has insisted on taking the lead in coordinating aid deliveries.
[DW] Ethiopia's government has said its forces engaged a UN humanitarian team after it failed to stop at checkpoints in country's restive north. The government has insisted on taking the lead in coordinating aid deliveries.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources