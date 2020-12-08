Ethiopian forces in Tigray admit shooting at UN staffers
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Ethiopia's government has said its forces engaged a UN humanitarian team after it failed to stop at checkpoints in country's restive north. The government has insisted on taking the lead in coordinating aid deliveries.
