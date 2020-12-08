Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ethiopian forces in Tigray admit shooting at UN staffers

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Ethiopia's government has said its forces engaged a UN humanitarian team after it failed to stop at checkpoints in country's restive north. The government has insisted on taking the lead in coordinating aid deliveries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tigray conflict: Ethiopian federal forces hunt for TPLF leaders [Video]

Tigray conflict: Ethiopian federal forces hunt for TPLF leaders

The Ethiopian government launched a manhunt on Sunday for the leaders of the northern region of Tigray after announcing military operations were complete.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division [Video]

Tigrayan forces 'destroy' Ethiopian army division

The assertion from the TPLF comes amid claims and counterclaims about who has the upper hand in the three-week old conflict. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published
Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea [Video]

Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea

The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Ethiopia: No Civilians Killed By Ethiopian Forces in Tigray Crackdown - Abiy

 [East African] Ethiopian soldiers did not kill any civilians in Tigray, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Monday told the federal parliament in what could be the latest...
allAfrica.com

Ethiopia government admits forces shot at UN team trying to access refugee camp in Tigray

 Ethiopia's government says its security forces shot at and detained UN staffers trying to reach part of the embattled Tigray region.
SBS Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphChicago S-TBrisbane Times

Ethiopia: Abiy Declares Fall of Tigray Capital to Federal Forces

 [Nation] Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday announced that federal forces had conquered the Tigray capital of Mekele following weeks of
allAfrica.com