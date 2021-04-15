Kenya: Inside the Kenyan Home of British Supermodel Naomi Campbell

[Capital FM] Often referred to as Little Italy, Malindi town by the Indian Ocean is one of Kenya's beautiful seaside towns that is at the center of a strip of idyllic tropical beaches offering a wide range of world class resorts and quiet relaxing hideaways. It is the land of powdery white sand and swaying palms which greet the warm blue waters of the Indian Ocean, and makes it a perfect holiday getaway not only for Kenyans but International tourists and celebrities too among them, British Supermodel Naomi Campbe