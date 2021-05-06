Malian woman gives birth to nine babies at once
A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies at once, after only expecting seven, according to Mali's Minister of Health and the Moroccan clinic where the nonuplets were born.Full Article
Doctors were surprised to find nine babies; scans had shown only seven. "The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are..
