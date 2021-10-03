Kenya: Joyciline Jepkosgei Wins Maiden London Marathon
[Nation] Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei claimed her second World Marathon Major Series victory when she won her maiden London Marathon title on Sunday.Full Article
Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia won the men’s London Marathon for the first time on Sunday and Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was..