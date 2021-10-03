London Marathon 2021: Joyciline Jepkosgei upsets Brigid Kosgei to win women's race

BBC Sport

Published

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei upsets world record holder Brigid Kosgei to claim her first London Marathon title with a bold run.

