West Africa: West African Nations Rally for Urgent and Sustainable Solutions to Fertiliser Shortages
Published
[allAfrica] In a move to combat the escalating food crisis exacerbated by the relentless impacts of climate change, seventeen nations in West Africa and the Sahel signed the "Lomé Declaration on Fertilizers and Soil Health." The agreement has been called a beacon of hope by some, as it looks to revolutionise the accessibility and affordability of soil fertilisers in the region.Full Article