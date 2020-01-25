Global  

Police identify body of Newfoundland man who went missing in giant blizzard

CBC.ca Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Police have confirmed that a body found in an area off of Roaches Line in Conception Bay North, N.L., is 26-year-old Joshua Wall, who went missing during a massive snow storm. 
