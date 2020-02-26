Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > Donald Trump considers travel restrictions on Italy, South Korea as US mulls its coronavirus response

Donald Trump considers travel restrictions on Italy, South Korea as US mulls its coronavirus response

SBS Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump has also appointed his vice president Mike Pence to lead America's response to the health issue.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus

Trump blames stock drop on Democratic candidates, coronavirus 01:18

 When asked by a reporter during a news conference Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the drop in the stock market to both the Democratic presidential field and the spread of the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response [Video]Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government&apos;s response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

Trump defends suing NY Times For Opinion Piece [Video]Trump defends suing NY Times For Opinion Piece

President Donald Trump defended his campaign’s libel lawsuit against the New York Times over an opinion article, saying, “There'll be more coming.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says may need to restrict travel from Italy, South Korea

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States may in the future have to restrict travel to Italy, South Korea and other countries due to outbreaks...
Reuters India

Trump downplays coronavirus risk, puts Pence in charge of U.S. response

Donald Trump declared Wednesday that the U.S. is "very, very ready" for whatever the coronavirus threat brings, and he put his vice-president in charge of...
CBC.ca Also reported by •NPRReuters IndiaReutersEurasia Review

Tweets about this

Incident_Alerts

Incident Alerts RT @SBSNews: The US president is weighing up travel restrictions on Italy and South Korea and has appointed his vice president to lead Amer… 7 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Donald Trump considers travel restrictions on Italy, South Korea as US mulls its coronavirus response - https://t.co/dKMCQHg6Ib 8 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News The US president is weighing up travel restrictions on Italy and South Korea and has appointed his vice president t… https://t.co/t7tttiSFdW 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.