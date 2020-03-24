Global  

Olympians disappointed but understanding of Canada's decision to withdraw from Tokyo 2020

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Despite the possibility that they might not compete in the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics, athletes in Windsor-Essex, Ont. say they understand that Canada's decision to withdraw from the 32nd Olympiad is about health and safety.
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Dunfee 'proud' of Canada's decision to withdraw from Tokyo 2020

Dunfee 'proud' of Canada's decision to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 04:10

 Evan Dunfee backs the Canadian Olympic Committee's decision to not send athletes to Tokyo 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Time will tell on Canada withdrawal from Tokyo Games - De Grasse

Time will tell if Canada's decision to withdraw from the 2020 Olympics was the right one, three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse said on Monday as the...
Reuters


