Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Americas News > 'Have a little compassion': Canadians on cruise ship with 4 dead still unsure how they'll get home

'Have a little compassion': Canadians on cruise ship with 4 dead still unsure how they'll get home

CBC.ca Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
With a flu-like illness outbreak, four dead and confirmed cases of COVID-19, it's been a horrific week for the 1,243 passengers — including 247 Canadians — stuck aboard the Zaandam, a Holland America Line cruise ship sailing off the coast of Panama. Now, passengers can add more problems to the list.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Four Passengers Dead On Holland America Cruise Ship Zaandam Headed To Fort Lauderdale

Four Passengers Dead On Holland America Cruise Ship Zaandam Headed To Fort Lauderdale 03:02

 Four guests on board Holland America’s Zaandam cruise ship have passed away. A statement on the company website Friday said the guests were “older,” but did not confirm whether or not they died from COVID-19.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KaththiVJ

BlacK TigeR 🕊️ RT @CBCToronto: 'Have a little compassion': Canadians on cruise ship with 4 dead still unsure how they'll get home https://t.co/dF3d4PvbcG… 17 minutes ago

pawdebb

Lincoln Duncan is my name, here's my song🌊🇺🇸💯 RT @FozzieBear88: 'Have a little compassion': Canadians on cruise ship with 4 dead still unsure how they'll get home https://t.co/4xOEpguhls 18 minutes ago

jenhallcbc

Jennifer Hall 'Have a little compassion': Canadians on cruise ship with 4 dead still unsure how they'll get home https://t.co/3Yll0pOcMq 32 minutes ago

FozzieBear88

Fozzie.Bear 🐼 'Have a little compassion': Canadians on cruise ship with 4 dead still unsure how they'll get home https://t.co/4xOEpguhls 48 minutes ago

CBCToronto

CBC Toronto 'Have a little compassion': Canadians on cruise ship with 4 dead still unsure how they'll get home… https://t.co/7jc8jXGxdf 55 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC 'Have a little compassion': Canadians on cruise ship with 4 dead still unsure how they'll get home… https://t.co/ixrJIhhBhE 59 minutes ago

klsbower

Klaus Bower 'Have a little compassion': Canadians on cruise ship with 4 dead still unsure how they'll get home… https://t.co/kgBAzosYut 1 hour ago

ProletarianTech

Berrys’CousinDerek 'Have a little compassion': Canadians on cruise ship with 4 dead still unsure how they'll get home ... and I don’t… https://t.co/jCdCxqrZAX 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.