Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

CP24 Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
The first Canadian clinical trials for a possible COVID-19 vaccine will be conducted by a Halifax research team that also was involved in trials that eventually led to a vaccine for the Ebola virus.
