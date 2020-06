WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday fired the top federal prosecutor in New York, a day after U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman had made clear he would...

Attorney General Barr In Standoff With Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Last night, Attorney General Bill Barr and the head of New York's Southern District got into a tussle about whether or not he would be resigning. NPR talks to...

NPR 15 hours ago