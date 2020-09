Denis Shapovalov beats Grigor Dimitrov to advance to semis at Italian Open Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

No. 12 seed Denis Shapovalov from Richmond Hill, Ont., edged No. 15 seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals Saturday to notch his first career win in three matches against the Bulgarian. 👓 View full article

