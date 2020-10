York Region back in modified Stage 2 due to rising COVID-19 caseload Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Stricter public health measures come into effect in York Region today in a bid to tackle what the Ontario government has called an “alarming” surge in COVID-19 cases. 👓 View full article

