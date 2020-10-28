Ontario reports 834 new COVID-19 cases with over 30,000 tests processed

State in Australia sees no new Covid cases



The State of Victoria in Australia says they have no new cases of COVID in at least four months. They will begin the reopening process. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:52 Published 3 hours ago

COVID-19: Total cases near 80-lakh in country



India's total COVID-19 cases surged to 79,90,322 with 43,893 new infections in the last 24 hours. With 508 new deaths, death toll of the country mounts to 1,20,010. After a decrease of 15,054 in last.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04 Published 8 hours ago