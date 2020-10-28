Global  
 

Ontario reports 834 new COVID-19 cases with over 30,000 tests processed

CP24 Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting 834 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths as processed tests continue to be well under the province’s daily target.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: The COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse in the U.S. as new cases surge across the country

The COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse in the U.S. as new cases surge across the country 01:26

 Months into the COVID-19 pandemic states are setting records for the most new cases and deaths in a week since the pandemic began.

