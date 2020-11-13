Provinces pursue OxyContin maker for $67B US in costs associated with Canada's opioid crisis Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In an effort to claw back the public health-care costs incurred by the opioid crisis, Canada's provinces have filed a $67.4-billion US claim against OxyContin producer Purdue Pharma. 👓 View full article

