Provinces pursue OxyContin maker for $67B US in costs associated with Canada's opioid crisis

CBC.ca Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
In an effort to claw back the public health-care costs incurred by the opioid crisis, Canada's provinces have filed a $67.4-billion US claim against OxyContin producer Purdue Pharma. 
