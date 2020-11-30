Ontario records 1,746 new COVID-19 cases today amid drop in testing
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario surpassed 1,700 once again today as the test positivity rate and rolling seven-day average continue to rise in the province.
