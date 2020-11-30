Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario records 1,746 new COVID-19 cases today amid drop in testing

CP24 Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario surpassed 1,700 once again today as the test positivity rate and rolling seven-day average continue to rise in the province.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pa. Dept. Of Health Reports Nearly 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

Pa. Dept. Of Health Reports Nearly 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day total of nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:41Published
Allegheny Co. Reports 920 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Reports 920 New Coronavirus Cases

In the past 48 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 920 new cases of COVID-19.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published
New Safe-At-Home Order Takes Effect Today In LA County [Video]

New Safe-At-Home Order Takes Effect Today In LA County

The new order is aimed at cutting down gatherings amid a big surge in cases of COVID-19. Kara Finnstrom and Tina Patel report.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Ontario reports 1,534 new cases of COVID-19 as Toronto, Peel Region prepare for lockdown

 Ontario is reporting another 1,534 cases of COVID-19 today as residents in Toronto and Peel Region prepare for a 28-day lockdown period starting Monday.
CP24