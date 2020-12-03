Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia election officials slam Donald Trump for 'inspiring' violence

SBS Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
As Georgia election officials confirmed that a second recount in the state showed Democrat Joe Biden had won the state, one of the state's top election officials implored President Donald J. Trump to tell his followers that he lost fair and square to avoid violence. Gabriel Sterling, manager for the state's voting systems, said threats since the election have become so intense that police officers are stationed outside his house.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally

Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally 00:43

 US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate. Thousands of largely maskless supportersgathered in Valdosta, shortly after Mr Trump was rebuffed by Georgia’sRepublican...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits [Video]

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits

[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:49Published
Georgia's local elections and presidential recount numbers [Video]

Georgia's local elections and presidential recount numbers

This morning Georgia has once again re-certified its presidential election results after a recount was requested by President Trump. The results affirm Joe Biden won the state.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published
Trump's election claims 'hurting our state' -GA official [Video]

Trump's election claims 'hurting our state' -GA official

Georgia's Secretary of State delivered a sharp rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (December 7), calling his claims of election fraud destructive, just days after the president held a rally..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Steps up Pressure on Kemp: 'Do Something' About Georgia Election

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday stepped up the pressure on Georgia's GOP Gov. Brian Kemp to "do something" to bypass state election officials and uncover a...
Newsmax Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Georgia Election Official Pleads With Trump To Stop Inciting Election Violence

 A top Georgia election official issued an emotional appeal to President Donald Trump and Republicans to stop inciting acts of violence and threats targeting the...
RTTNews

US election: Furious Republican election official in Georgia demands Donald Trump stop spreading misinformation

US election: Furious Republican election official in Georgia demands Donald Trump stop spreading misinformation In an astonishing spray, a visibly angry Republican election official has implored Donald Trump to stop spreading misinformation. US President Donald Trump has...
New Zealand Herald