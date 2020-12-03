Georgia election officials slam Donald Trump for 'inspiring' violence
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () As Georgia election officials confirmed that a second recount in the state showed Democrat Joe Biden had won the state, one of the state's top election officials implored President Donald J. Trump to tell his followers that he lost fair and square to avoid violence. Gabriel Sterling, manager for the state's voting systems, said threats since the election have become so intense that police officers are stationed outside his house.
US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate. Thousands of largely maskless supportersgathered in Valdosta, shortly after Mr Trump was rebuffed by Georgia’sRepublican...
Georgia's Secretary of State delivered a sharp rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday (December 7), calling his claims of election fraud destructive, just days after the president held a rally..
President Donald Trump on Tuesday stepped up the pressure on Georgia's GOP Gov. Brian Kemp to "do something" to bypass state election officials and uncover a... Newsmax Also reported by •Eurasia Review