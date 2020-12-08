Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani hospitalised with COVID-19
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 () President Donald Trump said Sunday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest in Trump's inner circle to contract the disease that is now surging across the US. The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent days and weeks in...
