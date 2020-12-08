Global  
 

Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani hospitalised with COVID-19

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said Sunday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest in Trump's inner circle to contract the disease that is now surging across the US. The 76-year-old former New York mayor has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent days and weeks in...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: Giuliani doing well, has 'no temperature'

Trump: Giuliani doing well, has 'no temperature' 00:32

 U.S. President Donald Trump's hospitalized personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is doing well and does not have a temperature, the president said on Monday at the White House.

