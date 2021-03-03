Canadian 'incel' found guilty of killing 10 people in 2018 Toronto van attack
A Canadian judge has ruled that a man who ploughing a rented van into dozens of people in Toronto in 2018 knew what he was doing was wrong.Full Article
An "incel" who admitted using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto has been found guilty of their murder.