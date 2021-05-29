Ontario reports 1,057 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths; hospitalizations dip below 1,000

Ontario is reporting less than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths on Saturday, as hospitalizations dipped below 1,000.

