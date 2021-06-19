Ontario reports 355 new COVID-19 cases; death toll surpasses 9,000
Published
Ontario is reporting 355 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths on Saturday, with the province’s virus-related death toll surpassing 9,000.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting 355 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths on Saturday, with the province’s virus-related death toll surpassing 9,000.Full Article
Two new deaths were recorded overnight meaning Scotland's death toll from the virus is now 7,690.
Ontario reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and one new death, the lowest daily increase in deaths found since mid-Oct...