143 Covid-19 cases reported in Qatar on June 29

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 143 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 180 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 219,658. Out of 143 new cases, 83 are community cases and 60 from travellers returning from abroad. 33,669 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar till now is 221,953 and there are 1,707 active cases under treatment. 5,324 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (20,091 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 2,160,754 tests. Two person were admitted in intensive care in the last 24 hours and 54 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There were six cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 101. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 3,109,044. 96.9% of the elderly over the age of 60 - who are considered one of the groups most vulnerable to severe complications caused by infection with the "Covid-19" virus - received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 91.8% of them received both doses of the vaccine. No death was reported in the last 24 hours. The total death toll from Covid-19 stands at 588. With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.