Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
Published
Ontario is reporting fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for a sixth day in a row and five more deaths on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for a sixth day in a row and five more deaths on Saturday.Full Article
Data Suggests COVID-19, Is 11 Times Deadlier, for the Unvaccinated.
New data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and..
The United States announced Friday an additional 9.6 million doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine are being shipped to Pakistan..