Ontario reports 552 new COVID-19 cases today, 3 more deaths
Published
Ontario is reporting more than 500 new COVID-19 cases today, the highest single-day total reported on a Monday since late September.Full Article
Published
Ontario is reporting more than 500 new COVID-19 cases today, the highest single-day total reported on a Monday since late September.Full Article
Watch VideoWe're looking at two simultaneous narratives when it comes to the pandemic. The Delta variant is driving up COVID-19..
Watch VideoThe campaign to vaccinate elementary school age children in the U.S. is off to a strong start, health officials said..