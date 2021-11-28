Ontario reports highest COVID-19 case count in nearly six months
Ontario reported its highest COVID-19 case count in nearly six months on Sunday, with 964 cases and one additional death.Full Article
Ontario reported over 900 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Friday, the highest single-day case count in nearly three..
Ontario health officials are reporting 793 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday — the highest daily case count since mid-September.