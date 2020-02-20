Grace Millane remembered as young woman full of big dreams and energy for life

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Family and friends of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane have shared photographs and stories of the young woman as they knew her growing up.New Zealanders know Grace as the woman killed in an Auckland city apartment on the... Family and friends of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane have shared photographs and stories of the young woman as they knew her growing up.New Zealanders know Grace as the woman killed in an Auckland city apartment on the... 👓 View full article

