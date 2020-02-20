Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Grace Millane remembered as young woman full of big dreams and energy for life

Grace Millane remembered as young woman full of big dreams and energy for life

New Zealand Herald Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Grace Millane remembered as young woman full of big dreams and energy for lifeFamily and friends of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane have shared photographs and stories of the young woman as they knew her growing up.New Zealanders know Grace as the woman killed in an Auckland city apartment on the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Grace Millane's mother addresses her daughter's killer at his sentencing

Grace Millane's mother addresses her daughter's killer at his sentencing 01:17

 The mother of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane told her killer she is tormented over “the terror and pain she must have experienced at your hands”. A 28-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, strangled Ms Millane in a hotel in Auckland, New Zealand, after meeting her via...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Timeline of events leading up to Grace Millane’s murder [Video]Timeline of events leading up to Grace Millane’s murder

Grace Millane was murdered by a 28-year-old man while backpacking after graduating from the University of Lincoln. Here is a timeline of the events in New Zealand that led up to the death of the young..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

Mother Of Grace Millane Confronts Killer For First Time [Video]Mother Of Grace Millane Confronts Killer For First Time

The mother of murdered backpacker Grace Millane told her killer she is tormented over “the terror and pain she must have experienced at your hands”. Speaking via video-link at Auckland High Court,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grace Millane’s killer jailed- why can’t we name him?

The killer of British backpacker Grace Millane has been handed a life sentence at Auckland High Court.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldBBC News

Grace Millane death: Man who murdered British backpacker in New Zealand jailed for life

The New Zealand man found guilty of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 17 years.
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.