Coronavirus in New Zealand: Should I wear a mask? Your Covid-19 questions answered

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus in New Zealand: Should I wear a mask? Your Covid-19 questions answeredThe first case of the new coronavirus - Covid-19 - has been confirmed in New Zealand. The person - a New Zealand citizen in their 60s - is in isolation at Auckland City Hospital after returning from Iran via Bali. Here are some key...
News video: Coronavirus spread wipes trillions off markets

Coronavirus spread wipes trillions off markets 02:18

 As the world prepares for a feared coronavirus pandemic, more new countries reported their first cases; many originating from Italy and Iran. Lucy Fielder reports.

Coronavirus: What is Covid-19 and how to protect yourself from the outbreak

Coronavirus: What is Covid-19 and how to protect yourself from the outbreakBy RNZ The first case of coronavirus in New Zealand has been confirmed today as The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the new strain, named Covid-19, a...
New Zealand Herald

Counting the cost of coronavirus' economic impact on New Zealand

Counting the cost of coronavirus' economic impact on New ZealandNew Zealand's steps to shield itself from the Covid-19 coronavirus will not save the economy from feeling its effects.Hundreds of millions of dollars is likely...
New Zealand Herald

