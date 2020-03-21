Global  

Coronavirus: Te Papa visitors warned to self-isolate after Ruby Princess cruise ship passengers' visit

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Te Papa visitors warned to self-isolate after Ruby Princess cruise ship passengers' visitTe Papa is warning people who visited the museum the same day as passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship that they might need to self-isolate.Three Australian Ruby Princess passengers and a crew member were yesterday - days...
