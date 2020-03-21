Coronavirus: Te Papa visitors warned to self-isolate after Ruby Princess cruise ship passengers' visit

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Te Papa is warning people who visited the museum the same day as passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship that they might need to self-isolate.Three Australian Ruby Princess passengers and a crew member were yesterday - days... Te Papa is warning people who visited the museum the same day as passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship that they might need to self-isolate.Three Australian Ruby Princess passengers and a crew member were yesterday - days... 👓 View full article

