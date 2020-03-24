Global  

China's imported virus cases rise as fears grow of second wave of infections

France 24 Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
China reported 78 new cases of the deadly coronavirus on Tuesday, with the vast majority brought in from overseas as fears rise of a second wave of infections.
News video: Great Wall of China re-opens, a symbolic win over virus

Great Wall of China re-opens, a symbolic win over virus 01:55

 Part of China's iconic Great Wall has re-opened, and travel restrictions are starting to lift in Wuhan province. But as the country recovers, it fears a second wave of infections from abroad. Gloria Two reports.

