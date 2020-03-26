Christchurch mosque shootings: Shock and relief for Muslim community after gunman's guilty pleas
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () Christchurch's Muslim community is relieved the man who killed 51 people and injured 40 others in two of the city's mosques has pleaded guilty to all charges today.The shock guilty pleas were lodged at the High Court at Christchurch...
The man who committed the worst atrocity in New Zealand's modern history when he slaughtered 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques unexpectedly pleaded guilty to all charges on Thursday. Twenty-nine-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Alex S. RT @macklin_gd: Shock guilty plea: Brenton Tarrant admits mosque shootings https://t.co/7F38XssMZP 3 hours ago
Mr Amjad RT @FranOSullivan: Whoever persuaded this terrorist to plead guilty deserves thanks. Christchurch mosque shootings: Brenton Tarrant's shock… 3 hours ago
Graham Macklin Shock guilty plea: Brenton Tarrant admits mosque shootings https://t.co/7F38XssMZP 3 hours ago
Partho Sen-Gupta Christchurch mosque shootings: Shock in courtroom as Brenton Harrison Tarrant admits being March 15 killer, via… https://t.co/N3VocIRiFp 3 hours ago
Diana Themyscira RT @FFRAFAction: Christchurch mosque shootings: Brenton Tarrant's shock guilty plea to murders
Tarrant has today made a shock admission th… 4 hours ago
Raeven 🇳🇿 Christchurch mosque shootings: Brenton Tarrant's shock guilty plea to murders, via @nzherald https://t.co/bYRKhC5Mon 4 hours ago
Miriyana Alexander More moving words from @kurtbayernznzme .. "I told Imam Alabi I felt like hugging him. But today . . . was not the… https://t.co/XsaNXCQXZz 4 hours ago
Mad NiX RT @ColborneMichael: The Christchurch shooter has pleaded guilty: "admitted 40 charges of attempted murder relating to the two attacks at M… 5 hours ago