Christchurch mosque shootings: Shock and relief for Muslim community after gunman's guilty pleas

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Christchurch mosque shootings: Shock and relief for Muslim community after gunman's guilty pleasChristchurch's Muslim community is relieved the man who killed 51 people and injured 40 others in two of the city's mosques has pleaded guilty to all charges today.The shock guilty pleas were lodged at the High Court at Christchurch...
News video: New Zealand mosque gunman changes plea to guilty

New Zealand mosque gunman changes plea to guilty 01:08

 The man who committed the worst atrocity in New Zealand's modern history when he slaughtered 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques unexpectedly pleaded guilty to all charges on Thursday. Twenty-nine-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted...

