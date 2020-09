You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Floral tributes to killed police sergeant in Croydon



Tributes have poured in for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matiu Ratanafollowing his death after a 23-year-old gunman opened fire at Croydon CustodyCentre in south London in the early hours of Friday... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 1 day ago Murdered Met officer shot at police station is named



A Metropolitan Police officer shot dead inside a south London custody suite bya handcuffed suspect armed with a revolver has been named as 54-year-oldSergeant Matiu Ratana. Known as Matt to his family.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this