Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to find out today if she has won the Nobel Peace Prize
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in a three-way race for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to bookmakers - with Donald Trump hot on her heels.The world's most prestigious awards are announced tonight about 11pm NZ time.Most bookmakers...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's party is projected to be one seat short of being able to govern alone, and has a double-digit lead over its rival, with just over a week to the general election, an opinion poll showed on Thursday. Francis Maguire reports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 said that discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of girls. He said, "Discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of our..