Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chinese scientist releases footage of Mariana Trench bottom

SBS Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
A Chinese scientist with China's Fendouzhe submersible mission released some footages shot at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, the deepest oceanic trench on Earth. Peng said their findings about the rocks on the bottom of the seafloor could provide insight into the origins of life on earth.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like