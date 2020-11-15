Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: China finds virus on frozen meat, packaging from New Zealand

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: China finds virus on frozen meat, packaging from New ZealandAuthorities from the Chinese city of Jinan say they have found traces of Covid-19 on beef, tripe and packaging from New Zealand and a handful of other countries.China is ramping up testing on frozen foods after frequently detecting...
