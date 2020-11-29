Coronavirus found on 3 frozen food packages in Wuhan
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus is likely to have originated in December 2019, said that three imported frozen food packaging samples have tested positive for COVID-19.
The municipal health commission said on Saturday that two samples were taken from frozen beef from Brazil in a...
