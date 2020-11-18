Global  
 

More than 2,000 daily coronavirus cases reported in Japan for 1st time

Japan Today Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Japan reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday for the first time since the outbreak of the virus, with Tokyo also confirming a daily record in…
