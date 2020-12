Apple Car Could Reportedly Launch in Late 2021



Apple Car , Could Reportedly Launch in Late 2021. It was previously thought that the car wouldn't be introduced to the public any sooner than 2023. But according to Taiwan's 'Economic Daily.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:52 Published 9 hours ago

DEADLY CRASHES | 2020 trends, how Las Vegas law enforcement is prepping for NYE



New Year's Eve is right around the corner and it can be a dangerous time to be on the road. Nevada Office of Traffic Safety Public Information Officer Andrew Bennett looks back on 2020 trends and.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:02 Published 9 hours ago