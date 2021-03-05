Four Hong Kong activists released on bail after prosecutors withdraw appeal
Published
Four Hong Kong democracy activists were released from custody on Friday (March 5) after prosecutors withdrew an appeal against a court decision to grant them bail in a controversial national security case following marathon hearings this week. The four are part of a group of 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion in a case that has triggered global concern that Beijing is using the security law to crush dissent and wipe out meaningful opposition in the former British colony.Full Article