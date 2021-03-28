Greater Brisbane will go into a three-day lockdown from 5pm this afternoon after Queensland recorded 10 new community cases of Covid-19 overnight."This is the UK strain. It is highly infectious. Now we need to do this now to avoid...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Brisbane enters three-day lockdown
