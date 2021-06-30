Tokyo reports 714 new coronavirus cases
Published
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 714 new coronavirus cases, up 238 from Tuesday. People in their 20s (201 cases), their 40s (143) and their 30s (132)…Full Article
Published
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 714 new coronavirus cases, up 238 from Tuesday. People in their 20s (201 cases), their 40s (143) and their 30s (132)…Full Article
The number of active cases is at its lowest since the early days of the pandemic.
As covid cases slide day by day at what appears to be the abatement of the second wave of the disease, india recorded 37,566 new..