Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Locations of interest in Bulls, Waiouru revealed

Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Locations of interest in Bulls, Waiouru revealed

New Zealand Herald

Published

There are now three locations of interest in the Whanganui District Health Board catchment as the latest Covid-19 outbreak continues to grow. One is in Bulls at BP Funnell St on Monday, August 16 between 9.30pm and 10pm. There...

Full Article