The mother of three little girls found dead in a Timaru house has appeared in court charged with their murders.Lauren Anne Dickason, 40, was arrested and charged last night and appeared in the Timaru District Court this morning....Full Article
Timaru tragedy: Mother appears in court charged with murdering three children
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Timaru tragedy: Woman charged over death of three children
Police have arrested and charged a 40-year-old woman with murder in relation to the death of three children in Timaru last night...
New Zealand Herald