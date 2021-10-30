Two people are isolating in Wellington after flying to the city from Christchurch a day before a person they live with flew to Tonga and tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials are now urging residents in the capital city...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Contacts of Tonga case isolating in Wellington
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Ministry of Health to release new case numbers
New Zealand Herald
The Ministry of Health is due to reveal the latest Covid-19 case numbers.This week new community cases have emerged outside..