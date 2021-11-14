A woman in her 90s is the second resident at a West Auckland rest home to die since testing positive for Covid-19. In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the Edmonton Meadows Care Home resident died in North Shore Hospital...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Second Covid-positive West Auckland rest-home resident dies
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
