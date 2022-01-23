At 11.59pm on Sunday New Zealand moved to red on the traffic light system to cope with the spread of Omicron. Here's what you need to know about how to access the country's courts during the next weeks. Read More Covid 19 Delta...Full Article
Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: What you need to know about courts under red
